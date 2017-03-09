Mild stretch continues for one more day

Our mild stretch of temperatures looks to continue for our Friday Eve with highs once again climbing into the lower 50s which is above average for this time of the year. High pressure building in from the north will keep N/NE winds blowing which will allow temps to really tumble overnight. Lows will be much below average as we dip back into the lower teens under increasing cloud cover. As we progress into Friday, the wintry feel really returns due to Alberta Clipper that looks to bring snow back to Siouxland Friday evening into Saturday. Highs will only be in the lower 30s which will help the snow stick the ground so snow covered roads will be likely Friday night into Saturday so make sure you take it slow.

Accumulations are still looking light to moderate with Central Siouxland likely seeing 2-4" with a little less on SW and NE sides of the viewing area. Temperatures continue to stay below average through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 30s expected along with lows in the teens. We then turn our attention to another clipper to dip out of Canada for Sunday, and this one, much like Friday's could put down some accumulating snow yet again so continue to monitor our latest forecasts. We'll be feeling colder temperatures right through the start of the workweek with highs finally climbing back towards average by Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer