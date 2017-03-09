Accumulating snow likely Friday night into Saturday then again Sunday

Storm Team 4 is continuing to track a series of Alberta Clippers that are slated to move out of Canada and swing through the region as we progress into the weekend. The first one will be moving in Friday evening putting down a good swath of light to moderate snow across Siouxland. As it looks currently, the heart of Siouxland will be receiving the most snow from this one with 2-4" likely. Lesser amounts look to be seen on the SW and NE sides of the viewing area where 1-2" is looking like a likely scenario. Isolated higher amounts will be possible though throughout Siouxland depending on where the heaviest snow bands set up. The snow will develop Friday night and then last into our Saturday morning. The moisture then looks to taper and diminish as we step through the morning hours of our Saturday.

The second disturbance then begins to move into Siouxland Sunday with the best chances of snow arriving Sunday afternoon through the night and into Monday. There are a few different scenarios with this system in terms of timing and amounts. Some have kept the heaviest of snow west of Siouxland, some have brought it east, and some have brought it right down the center of the viewing area, just like Friday's system. Either way, it looks like accumulating snow will be seen here in Siouxland, Sunday into Monday and we will continue to fine tune the details in the coming days. There is the possibility for seeing just as much snow Sunday into Monday as what we're seeing out of the system Friday night with potentially more possible so make sure you monitor our latest forecasts.