North Sioux City, SD call center set to close in May

A tough economic blow to the metro area. After more than ten years in business, Alorica has announced it will close its call center in North Sioux City, South Dakota.



Paige Peterson with the North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation said Alorica announced the facility will close in May.



Petersen said Alorica anticipates a total of 272 employees will be impacted, resulting in permanent layoffs of the affected employees.



Petersen said, "Alorica has been a major employer for North Sioux City and South Dakota, and we would like to thank them for their time spent here. This will be a significant loss for our area, and, while we regret their decision, we will turn our focus to the needs of the employees and their families. The community of North Sioux City will work with local, state, and federal partners to ensure that every resource is made available to assist those affected by this layoff."

At one point, Alorica employed close to 1,000 workers at the call center.



The center opened in 2006 in one of the former Gateway Computer manufacturing plant buildings.

Alorica issued a statement: "While it was a difficult decision, we're transferring these positions to other U.S.-based Alorica offices where employees serve the same client. By bringing more people together who work for the same client, team members will benefit from greater engagement with each other during training and will collaborate and share best practices with each other more frequently."