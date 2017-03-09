"WHAT'S COOKIN'?": Reuben Dip

If you love a Reuben sandwich, you will love this dip!

It is quick, easy and delicious!



Reuben Dip:



1 (16 ounce) jar , sauerkraut, drained ( I drain and squeeze the liquid out and place on a paper towel)

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 cups shredded Swiss Cheese

2 cups shredded cooked corned beef

1/4 cup Thousand Island Dressing



In a slow cooker, place the sauerkraut, which has been drained very well and cream cheese (break it up a little first), Swiss Cheese,

corned beef, and thousand island dressing.

Heat on high in your crock pot for 45 minutes. Stir occasionally while cooking.

Turn down crock pot to low until ready to serve.

Serve on rye cocktail bread and crackers.



