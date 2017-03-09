Congress begins debate on the Republican plan to replace Obamaca - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Congress begins debate on the Republican plan to replace Obamacare

(NBC News) -

After an 18-hour marathon session, Republicans in the House Ways and Means Committee gave the American Health Care Act, their plan to replace Obamacare, its first step forward early Thursday, voting to approve the bill just after 4 a.m.

Still, without major changes getting the bill past conservative Republicans could prove more difficult.

Democrats say the bill will never gain public support.

"TrumpCare is really a tax break for the rich, not a healthcare program," says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

President Trump, meanwhile, is making his own personal push with influential conservative groups.

