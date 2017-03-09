Powerful wind storm fuels wildfires in the Midwest

People from the Midwest to the Northeast are recovering from a powerful wind storm that damaged buildings, toppled trees and fueling growing wildfires.

Gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas according to the National Weather Service.

The wind tore down trees and power lines, blocking roads and stranding drivers in Rochester, New York. Near Buffalo the gusts caused a freight train derailment, knocking 20 cars off the tracks.

In Ohio multiple tractor trailers were knocked over, while in Detroit the wind caused an airplane carrying the University of Michigan Men's basketball team to slide off a runway during an aborted takeoff, leaving the aircraft heavily damaged.

More: http://www.nbcnews.com/news/weather