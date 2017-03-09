South Sioux City receives Nebraska Great Places Award

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -
South Sioux City is no stranger to collecting trophies and awards. Now they have another for their collection.
The city is being awarded the 2017 Nebraska Great Places Award by the Nebraska Chapter of the American Planning Association.
Part of the reward is the result of the city's riverfront projects, including campground cabins, a movie wall and their future orchard building.
The city will receive the award tonight during the Nebraska Annual Planning Conference banquet.