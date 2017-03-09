South Sioux City receives Nebraska Great Places Award - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City receives Nebraska Great Places Award

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

South Sioux City is no stranger to collecting trophies and awards. Now they have another for their collection. 

The city is being awarded the 2017 Nebraska Great Places Award by the Nebraska Chapter of the American Planning Association.

Part of the reward is the result of the city's riverfront projects, including campground cabins, a movie wall and their future orchard building. 

The city will receive the award tonight during the Nebraska  Annual Planning Conference banquet. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.