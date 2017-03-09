LAKES AREA NEWS: Iowa Supreme Court issues ruling on ownership of historic resort

A ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court sides with some local banks that floated loans to keep a historic Iowa Great Lakes attraction open.

Iowa State Bank, First State Bank, Farmers Savings Bank, Farmers Trust and Savings Bank and First Community Bank will be able to retain 40.52 percent interest in The Inn's complex in Okoboji, along with its convention center and golf course.

Central Bank still owns 59.48 percent interest in The Inn after the attraction's previous owners, Iowa Great Lakes Holding, defaulted on loans received from a former bank that's no longer in operation. Central Bank acquired those assets. Central Bank sought a ruling that it owned a deed to the Inn regardless of the other banks' share of the original loans. The Iowa Supreme Court ruling states that the banks that covered the 40.52 percent of the risk should be entitled to that same amount of collateral.

DePalma Hotel Corporation of Arlington, Texas currently operates the resort on behalf of the banks.