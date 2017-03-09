Alorica touts job openings at facilities in North Carolina, Illinois

With news of upcoming layoffs at Alorica, in North Sioux City, South Dakota, the company is touting jobs at its other facilities around the country.

Late last month, Alorica announced additions to its facility in North Carolina. Alorica will add 600 new jobs to its facility in High Point. An Alorica spokesperson says the jobs will be mostly full time, high-paying positions.

Alorica representatives also say the company will add another 175 jobs to its Rockford, Illinois, facility. Company officials say most of those jobs are, "chat-based customer service representatives", and tech support.

Here's the link to Alorica's jobs page.