Siouxland doctors sue executives claiming fraud in hospital investment

Eleven local doctors, and the widow of another doctor, are suing four hospital administrators, after their investment in three Louisiana hospitals failed.

The doctors, who are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in federal court in South Dakota, invested in Progressive Acute Care, or PAC, which bought three Louisiana hospitals in 2009.

The doctors bought 40-percent of the equity in PAC. PAC's chief operating officer, Mike Hurlburt, also served as the CEO of CNOS, in Dakota Dunes. A complaint claims Hurlburt sought investors from the doctors he worked with at CNOS.

Those doctors are now suing Hurlburt, PAC's chief financial officer Wayne Thompson, PAC's chief executive officer Daniel Rissing, and PAC board member Daniel Newell.

The complaint claims that, in 2012, PAC's management team advised the doctors to invest another $3-million to buy a fourth hospital in Louisiana. The doctors claim the advice they got from the management team was based on "material misrepresentations and omissions". Later, the complaint contends the revenue numbers used to convince the doctors to invest in the fourth hospital were falsified by the management team.

The doctors are asking for a jury trial, and damages plus interest.