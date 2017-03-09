South Dakota Rep. Kristi Noem comments on changing health care

Representative Kristi Noem stressed the need to repeal and replace Obamacare.

After 18 hours at the committee hearing, Noem states that it was clear that everyone agreed on one thing- something needed to change.

"You know, I think a lot of folks are recognizing that this is some that that has been heavily debated for years." said Rep. Kristi Noem. "Even last night at the committee hearing, many of the democrats across the isle were talking about how they knew Obamacare was flawed, they knew it needed to be fixed."

Representative Noem also adds that entire 57-page bill can be read at readthebill.gop