Sioux City man in fatal high-speed chase faces felony charges

A man who was driving a car involved in a fatal high-speed chase, through Sioux City, now faces felony charges.

Jerell Wilson is charged with vehicular homicide in the November 11th chase that ended in a crash.

He's also charged with felony eluding.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull Wilson's car over on Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City shortly before 4 a.m. back on November 11th.

The driver fled, and according to authorities, speeds topped 80 miles per hour on West Third Street.

The chase ended when the car hit a dip, went out of control and rolled, crashing into a wall at the intersection of West Third and Ross Streets.

A passenger in the car, 38-year-old Djuan Beverly died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Court documents say sheriff's deputies found 29 bags of marijuana with the vehicle.