Sioux City man in fatal high-speed chase faces felony charges - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man in fatal high-speed chase faces felony charges

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect

A man who was driving a car involved in a fatal high-speed chase, through Sioux City, now faces felony charges.

Jerell Wilson is charged with vehicular homicide in the November 11th chase that ended in a crash.

He's also charged with felony eluding.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull Wilson's car over on Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City shortly before 4 a.m. back on November 11th.

The driver fled, and according to authorities, speeds topped 80 miles per hour on West Third Street.

The chase ended when the car hit a dip, went out of control and rolled, crashing into a wall at the intersection of West Third and Ross Streets.

A passenger in the car, 38-year-old Djuan Beverly died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Court documents say sheriff's deputies found 29 bags of marijuana with the vehicle.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.