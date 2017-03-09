Woodbury County Sheriff's Office facing deputy shortage

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office needs more help out on the roads.

Their deputies are faced with the scary reality of having fewer partners.

Thankfully, Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputies can be assisted by area departments.

But it's not always easy when dangerous calls come in.

Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputies cover a lot of ground.

Covering the entire county can be difficult, especially when the department lacks the needed man power.

"If you don't work in that environment of 24 hours a day seven days a week, 365 days a year, we have 20 deputies that operate in that environment. That's how many deputies we have for our patrol division" says Major Greg Stallman with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

Outside of those 20 deputies patrolling Woodbury County, they do have reserve officers.

Those officers lend a hand when they can.

But, it's up to the full time deputies to cover the calls that come in.

And a lack of deputies can make this a challenge.

So what is the reason there are so few deputies out on the streets? -- Money.

"The issues that you run into is government's funded by taxpayers. The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has only so much money to spend and where are you going to allocate those resources?" says Stallman.

The shortage of Sheriff's Deputies is something the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors knows all too well.

This frustration is also felt on their end.

"It's very frustrating because we know it's all about the money, with the last thing we want to do is raise taxes. But, at some point there's going to come a time where we just have to. You know, we're going to have to absorb that and the downside is we don't have enough patrol on the road. We're reactionary instead of pro-action." says Rocky De Witt, Woodbury County Supervisor.

The lack of deputies in Woodbury County means it takes longer for them to get to you when you're in need of help.

"That's calling everybody in. We're behind the clock and when you need us that's an issue. People, they want you there. Our average time to get to a call in Woodbury County is about 14 minutes" says Maj. Stallman.

De Witt says they are looking to hire more deputies.

He says with in the next 18-24 months he hopes four more deputies are hired.