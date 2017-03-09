Widespread accumulating snow likely Friday night - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Widespread accumulating snow likely Friday night

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We got to enjoy another above average day in Sioux City but today may have been the last one for a while.  

Colder air is already moving in from the north and even a few flurries have been flying in northern Siouxland.  

Our weather will stay quiet tonight and then quite cloudy on Friday when highs will only reach to near 30 degrees.  

By Friday night, snow begins to develop and we'll see accumulations by Friday with a lot of us picking up about 2 to 4 inches.  

It does look like there could be an area in northeast Nebraska that could pick up 4-6 inches before his snow winds down Saturday morning with just a few snow showers left over Saturday afternoon.  

Then another system starts moving in Sunday as snow will be developing during the afternoon and once again we could see some light accumulations across Siouxland before the system ends by Monday morning.  

One more slight chance of light snow could move in Tuesday but at this point, that system does not look as big as the two we're dealing with heading into the weekend.  

Temperatures will stay below average through Tuesday with some warming coming our way toward the middle of next week.

