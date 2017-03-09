Alorica laying off hundreds of employees

Hundreds of layoffs are coming to North Sioux City.

The Alorica call center, located in the old Argentina building on the Gateway campus, leases 100,000 square feet of space on the lower level. Alorica won't renew the lease, which expires at the end of May.

KTIV was able to get a hold of the actual letter that was sent to employees, says that, by May 28, the facility should be completely closed.

But, Alorica employees should remain optimistic. The President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce says opportunities in the area are looking good for the employees who are effected.

We feel good about the contract center industry in our community and are confident that those who are looking for new opportunities will have an opportunity to be absorbed by other contact centers that already exist in our metro and they are always looking for experienced, trained, talented people to staff their operations." said Chris McGowan, President Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

To help Alorica employees, several business have contacted us about current openings that would be a great fit for the laid-off employees.

"Vizio is going to be adding in between 40 and 50 consumer service and tech support positions by the end of the year. These are full-time positions and you will be working directly for the consumer electronics division of Vizio," said Scott Patten, Vice President of Support, Vizio

Alorica employees have to still abide by all rules and regulations until the facility closes to remain employed until the plant closes in May.

Companies looking to hire:

Mass Markets - www.massmarkets.com

Vizio - www.vizio.com

Convergys - www.convergys.us