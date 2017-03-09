Western Christian returns to 2A final; Remsen St. Mary's falls in 1A semi's

Western Christian came back from 16 points down to win in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament but did not need a comeback in the semfinals, blasting fifth-seeded Camanche, 94-44.

Despite dealing with the sudden suspension of four players - including two starters - the Wolfpack jumped to a 27-15 lead after one quarter and never trailed.

Jesse Jansma had 27 points, Ben Geskink added 24, while Jacob Vis had 16 points and 15 rebounds as Western Christian moved to within one win of their ninth state championship.

"The guys just played a fantastic game today," said head coach Bill Harmsen. "Incredible effort, incredible heart, incredible guts on behalf of these guys."

"We got out right away from the start and I knew we were all playing with emotion. We were all playing with heart, and we had a chip on our shoulder and when we play with a chip on our shoulder, we play really good, and it's pretty tough to stop us," said Jansma. "I think that something to play for really came in to play tonight."

Western (23-2) will play second-seeded Pella Christian (22-4) in the 2A title game, Friday at 8:15.

**********

Remsen St. Mary's fell in the Class 1A semifinals, 45-36, to second-ranked Grand View Christian on Thursday. The game had six ties and eight lead changes.

The Hawks fell behind by seven in the early going, but a three-pointer by Nicholas Ruden cut the lead to one at the half, 16-15. Ruden had 13 points and ten rebounds. R.J. Staab opened the third quarter with a three-pointer as the Hawks took an 18-16 lead.

The Hawks trailed after three quarters, 26-24 but Grand View Christian scored 19 points in the fourth. Stephen Glenn led all scorers with 20 points. Remsen St. Mary's shot just 30 percent for the game and made just five of 17 three-point tries.

"They were a physical team and hats off to them they did a good job," said Remsen St. Mary's head coach Scott Ruden. "But we had some open looks at the end there. You couldn't get better shots, they were wide open and they just didn't drop in for us."

Remsen St. Mary's ends 25-1, while Grand View Christian moves into Friday's championship game.