Alzheimer's Disease the focus at the Iowa State Capitol on Thurs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Alzheimer's Disease the focus at the Iowa State Capitol on Thursday

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

A group from Sioux City were at the Iowa State Capital Thursday to learn how the state is helping with policies and programs for Alzheimer's Disease. 

Advocates from across the state took part in the Alzheimer's Association's "6th Annual Day at the Hill" event. 

This event allows advocates to learn more about our current state priorities, the legislative process and how they can engage with elected officials.

The group from Sioux City was able to speak with local Representatives Tim Kacena and Chris Hall during the event.

KTIV Director MaryAnn Farley took part in the discussions. 
 

