LAKES AREA NEWS: Walking trail planned for Dickinson County, IA

Dickinson County officials have some big plans for residents when it comes to a local walking trail.

Plans to extend a recreational trail from just west of Superior to Lake Park have taken another step forward.

The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors recently approved the purchase of 17.4 miles of former railroad right-of-way from the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.

The $522,000 cost is being covered through a federal grant. Erin Reed, Executive Director of the Dickinson County Trails Association says it will be at least several years yet before the full length of that trail is paved and ready for use.

It depends on grant money and local contributions. We already have a mile of paving granted to go down, and we're going to apply for another mile here this March and we'll continue searching for grants to keep moving west. We're going to start in Spirit Lake and head west toward Lake Park, " said Erin Reed, Dickinson County Trails Association.

The trail extension will eventually extend as far west as Allendorff, in Osceola county.

Reed says several structures, including a bridge over the Little Sioux River, need to be rehabilitated. She says they hope to open that part of the project up for bids in April, once the purchase of the former right-of-way is finalized.

