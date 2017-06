After 18-months of development, Sioux City city leaders seem ready to unveil plans for a new, downtown convention center hotel complex.

On Monday, the city council will be asked to accept a proposal from Iowa-based Kinseth Hospitality.

Documents prepared by Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty show the city, and Kinseth, have settled on plans to build a five-story, 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel connected to the convention center. The hotel would be built in the parking lot just east of the convention center, and include a bistro, bar, business and exercise center.

Plans also call for a two-level parking garage, with at least 140 spaces, built north of the hotel site.

A strategic planning company, that the city has been working with, believes the new hotel will translate to $219-million in additional spending downtown, and $69-million in new earnings over the first 20-years of operation.