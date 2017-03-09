Ice shoves pile up in Wisconsin

At Calumet County Park near Sockbridge, WI, ice formations towered into the Thursday morning air.

Chunks of all sizes glistened in the sun.

Bob Vondracek/ Sherwood:

"This is amazing. I just didn't realize the color that we would see in the crystal looking snow."

Cathy Vondracek/ Sherwood:

"It's beautiful, it's just gorgeous, and it's just thinking of an awesome force of nature."

Bob Nordheim/ Menasha:

"We were talking earlier about the sound. What the sound must have been like when it was moving in."

Park leaders say two days of high winds pushed the ice ashore.

Lindsay Hansen/ Calumet County Parks Department:

"For a while, we had a lot of open water, and just like that, all of a sudden the ice was here. In about 45 minutes, it really moved in," said Lindsay Hansen, Calumet County Parks Department.

Lindsay Hansen says a 30-foot wide plank made of ice shoved across the parking lot.

"I think it's kind of awe-inspiring. There's a lot of power there. Mother Nature is definitely a powerful thing."

Reporter:

"But just to the north, the shoves may not have been such a welcome sight. Giant blocks of ice squeezed the shore, damaging property in the area."

"March first, It came in like a lion, but we sure didn't expect anything like this."

Joan Dollevoet and her husband Gary say their boathouse was spared, but the neighbor wasn't as lucky.

Joan Dollevoet/ Town of Harrison:

"Their boathouse was pushed right up to the top. Over the top. They had to chop it out to get some of their things out so it wouldn't get broken with the next shove."

Meanwhile back at the park, people continued to take it all in.

"Words can't describe. .You have to see it to believe it, you know.