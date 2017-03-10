Sgt. Bluff-Luton tops West Delaware to earn spot in 3A title game

For the second straight game, Sgt. Bluff-Luton knocked off a ranked team at the Class 3A state basketball tournament. The unranked Warriors beat #2 West Delaware, 72-59, to advance to the championship game. SBL is at the state tournament for the first time since 1940.

SBL trailed 2-0 and never trailed again, leading by as many as 13 points. Chris Kroll had 32 points to lead the Warriors, while Jackson Wright added 17 as SBL improved to 17-9. The Hawks suffered their first loss of the season, finishing 25-1.

Sgt. Bluff-Luton made 56% of their shots, while the Hawks connected on 47% of their tries. The Warriors also committed just five turnovers, compared to 12 for West Delaware.

SBL will face another unranked team, Cedar Rapids Xavier, in the 3A title game at 6:05 on Saturday night. Xavier (15-11) beat top-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock, 47-41, in overtime in the other semifinal.