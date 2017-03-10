Can changing weather make you sick?

Can the weather truly be to blame when you "feel under the weather?"

"In a sense, yes," says Dr. Michael Robinson, a family medicine resident at Louisiana's Lake Charles Memorial Health System. "The colder weather causes people to go inside and be in closer proximity to each other, but as far as just becoming sick, the weather doesn't affect it."

That means germs are spreading more indoors when the weather is less inviting outdoors.

Still, some viruses replicate more easily in cooler weather, like the agents causing the common cold and influenza, that spreads best when the air is cold and dry.

"They replicate better in the colder air, but it's hard to say here," Dr. Robinson says, "because we have one extreme to the other with our weather and people are still getting sick."

Dr. Robinson says as we enter more of a spring-like pattern, allergy sufferers are at a higher risk for upper respiratory infections because their immune system is already under attack.

