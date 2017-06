Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is preparing to transition to the role as Chinese ambassador.

He says he's filed the appropriate paperwork and the senate is expected to begin confirmation hearings to consider his nomination to be the next ambassador to China in the first week of April.

Supporters say he is the man for the job.



Jeff Kaufmann, the Republican party of Iowa chair said, "They're going to ask him tough questions - but the ambassador to China, with what's happening in North Korea right now its an honor but he's going to work. and we need someone with a steady hand like Governor Branstad and Iowa boys going to do good again."



Branstad is the country's longest-serving governor.



Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds will succeed Branstad as Iowa's first female governor.