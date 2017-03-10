Wun "The Shot" Versher from the Harlem Globetrotters stops by News 4 Today

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2017 World Tour to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City on Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m.

Earlier this year, officials said the team took a timeout for Guinness World Records Day. Only one year after setting seven official Guinness World Records titles, the Globetrotters broke a single-day total of nine records this year, including the longest basketball hook-shot.

“We are the original trick shot artists, so it is great to reclaim our records and reestablish our dominance,” said Harlem Globetrotters star Big Easy Lofton. “We have been training hard so to have a day where we push the limits and try some fun yet challenging shots, is pretty cool. I mean, how many people can say they’re a Guinness World Records title holder? We can’t wait to put smiles on people's faces as we demonstrate our skills and talents on the upcoming world tour.”

Here’s a full look at the records set by the Globetrotters:

• Longest basketball hook shot - Big Easy Lofton (72 feet, 6.25 inches)

• Longest basketball shot blindfolded - Ant Atkinson (73 feet, 10 inches)

• Most basketball 3-pointers in one minute (single ball) - Ant Atkinson and Cheese Chisholm (10 each)

• Farthest basketball shot made while sitting on the court - Thunder Law (58 feet, 9.25 inches)

• Most bounced basketball 3-pointers in one minute - Zeus McClurkin (5)

• Most basketball 3-pointers made by a pair in one minute - Ant Atkinson and Cheese Chisholm (22 each)

• Farthest basketball shot under-one-leg - Thunder Law (52 feet, 5.5 inches)

• Longest blindfolded basketball hook shot - Big Easy Lofton (58 feet, 2.5 inches)

• Most basketball slam dunks in one minute (individual) - Zeus McClurkin (16)

Tickets are still available at HarlemGlobetrotters.com, TysonCenter.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office, or by calling 800-514-ETIX.