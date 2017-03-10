Accumulating snow moving in tonight with more arriving Sunday

A wintry weekend is shaping up across the region with accumulating snow likely both tonight into Saturday and then again on Sunday. Snow looks to develop by this evening across western and central Siouxland then lasting through the night into the day on Saturday. Accumulations of 2-4" are likely with maybe a few spots in our western neighborhoods possibly picking up a little bit more. Lesser amounts of around 1-2" are the best bet for NE Siouxland as the snow will have a harder time overcoming the dry air that is in place.

Another system moves in Sunday and this one looks a little bit stronger. We could see another 3-6" added on to what we see tonight with the highest amounts this time looking to be in NE Siouxland. The wind will be a little stronger with this one as well so some blowing snow will be a concern along with lowered visibility at times. The snow will begin to taper early Monday morning as the low pressure center pulls away. A slight chance of snow is also possible yet again Tuesday but besides that, the next week is looking dry.