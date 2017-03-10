Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City responds to Medicaid coverage issue

The FDA wants a powerful opioid painkiller, Opana ER, removed from the market.More >>
The FDA wants a powerful opioid painkiller, Opana ER, removed from the market.More >>
Over four million Americans are bitten by dogs each year and children are far more likely to suffer serious injuries.More >>
Over four million Americans are bitten by dogs each year and children are far more likely to suffer serious injuries.More >>
Heart disease is among the country's biggest killers accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths in the United States.More >>
Heart disease is among the country's biggest killers accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths in the United States.More >>
According to the American Stroke Association, 80 percent of strokes are preventable.More >>
According to the American Stroke Association, 80 percent of strokes are preventable.More >>
Mercy Medical Center is teaming up with the Siouxland Stroke Support Network and the Sioux City Explorers for a Strike Out Stroke event on Tuesday, June 6th, when the Explorers face the Winnepeg Goldeyes at 7 p.m.More >>
Mercy Medical Center is teaming up with the Siouxland Stroke Support Network and the Sioux City Explorers for a Strike Out Stroke event on Tuesday, June 6th, when the Explorers face the Winnepeg Goldeyes at 7 p.m.More >>
One Siouxland center is making mental health crises a top priority.More >>
One Siouxland center is making mental health crises a top priority.More >>
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. With an event where seconds matter, knowing the signs and getting help are critical. Mercy Medical Center has spent the month of May teaching 5th graders how to detect and prevent a stroke.More >>
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. With an event where seconds matter, knowing the signs and getting help are critical. Mercy Medical Center has spent the month of May teaching 5th graders how to detect and prevent a stroke.More >>
The academy says fruit juice should be limited for children ... And for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
The academy says fruit juice should be limited for children ... And for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
Founded in 1976, Jackson Recovery Centers serves thousands of patients throughout Siouxland. On Monday the organization took another step in expanding their care.More >>
Founded in 1976, Jackson Recovery Centers serves thousands of patients throughout Siouxland. On Monday the organization took another step in expanding their care.More >>
Chest pains, shortness of breath and pain in the jaw are the major signs of a heart attack. It's important to know the signs and get help -- especially when seconds count.More >>
Chest pains, shortness of breath and pain in the jaw are the major signs of a heart attack. It's important to know the signs and get help -- especially when seconds count.More >>
Brian and Jason Hoffman lost their lives all too soon.More >>
Brian and Jason Hoffman lost their lives all too soon.More >>
Lawyers delivered opening statements in the one-point-nine billion dollar defamation lawsuit filed by Beef Products Incorporated against ABC News and reporter Jim Avila.More >>
Lawyers delivered opening statements in the one-point-nine billion dollar defamation lawsuit filed by Beef Products Incorporated against ABC News and reporter Jim Avila.More >>