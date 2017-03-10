Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City responds to Medicaid coverage issue

Officials at Mercy Medical Center say Medicaid patients have options if their carrier drops the Mercy Health Network from their coverage.

AmeriHealth Caritas recently mailed letters to its Medicaid patients warning them that the company has been unable to negotiate new contract terms by July 1.

A spokesperson for Mercy in Sioux City says patients can switch to Amerigroup or UnitedHealthcare to get coverage.

He also says AmeriHealth just negotiated a three-year contract in April of last year.

More than 220,000 Iowans could potentially be impacted if both sides don't reach an agreement.

