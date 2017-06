The Sioux City Police Department is sending out a warning of skimmers on gas pump skimmers.

Here is what they do...

Thieves place skimmers inside of the slot where you swipe your debit or credit card when you buy gas.

They typically cannot be seen outside of the gas pump by the consumer.

The second you swipe your card, the skimmer picks up all the information through the magnetic strip on the back of the card.

Then, once you have filled up your tank and left, the thieves come back and retrieves the skimmer with the stolen information.

The department received word from the Sioux Falls Police department regarding gas pump skimmers.