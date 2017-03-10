Sioux City East falls to Valley in Class 4A semifinals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City East falls to Valley in Class 4A semifinals

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Sioux City East came up just short in the Class 4A semifinals at the boys state basketball tournament, losing to the defending champions from West Des Moines Valley, 64-54, on Friday afternoon.

Junior Van Rees had 23 points to lead the Black Raider attack. Cole Taylor had nine, and Aidan Vanderloo added eight points. East shot 43% for the game, while the Tigers made 54% from the field. Valley's Charley Crowley had 25 points to lead all scorers.

East committed 17 turnovers, compared to 13 for Valley. After a 16-16 tie after one quarter, Valley took an eight point lead at the half. East cut the lead to seven after three quarters, but the Tigers outscored the Raiders 23-17 in the fourth.

East (22-3) will play Cedar Rapids Kennedy (19-6) in the third place game on Saturday at 1:45. Valley will face top-ranked Iowa City West in the 4A title game on Saturday at 8:05.

