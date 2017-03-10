Sioux City East falls to Valley in Class 4A semifinals

Sioux City East came up just short in the Class 4A semifinals at the boys state basketball tournament, losing to the defending champions from West Des Moines Valley, 64-54, on Friday afternoon.

Junior Van Rees had 23 points to lead the Black Raider attack. Cole Taylor had nine, and Aidan Vanderloo added eight points. East shot 43% for the game, while the Tigers made 54% from the field. Valley's Charley Crowley had 25 points to lead all scorers.

East committed 17 turnovers, compared to 13 for Valley. After a 16-16 tie after one quarter, Valley took an eight point lead at the half. East cut the lead to seven after three quarters, but the Tigers outscored the Raiders 23-17 in the fourth.

East (22-3) will play Cedar Rapids Kennedy (19-6) in the third place game on Saturday at 1:45. Valley will face top-ranked Iowa City West in the 4A title game on Saturday at 8:05.