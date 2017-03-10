Two snow systems to affect Siouxland this weekend

**Winter Storm Watch for Emmet County from 4 pm Sunday until 7 pm Monday**

The cold air moved in with a vengeance today with highs only going into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Now tonight a little light snow will be making its way into the region but it's not going to be anything too heavy with most of see about an inch of accumulation.

Western Siouxland could have a chance of seeing some 2 inch accumulations while eastern Siouxland probably doesn't even get up to the 1 inch mark.

This light snow will wind down Saturday then another system is set to move in on Sunday.

At this point, it's looking like we'd see light accumulations possible in central Siouxland while eastern Siouxland likely sees more.

The far northeastern sections of our viewing area could even get up toward the 6 inch range and as a result Emmet County has been placed under a Winter Storm Watch beginning at 4 pm Sunday and going through 7 pm Monday.

There will be more wind with that system as we could see a southeast wind Sunday and Sunday night getting up toward 30 miles per hour.

That system moves out on Monday but our temps will stay well below average through Tuesday.

A warming trend will begin Wednesday and we could even see the 50s return by next Friday.