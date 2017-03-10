Weather could damage DC's cherry blossom bloom - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Weather could damage DC's cherry blossom bloom

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
(CNN) -

The bitter wind, the cold,  a mean season for the blossoms.

Victoria Tamaka/Georgia Resident:
"I think they're beautiful. I just wish it was warmer, so that we could enjoy them more."

Roller coaster weather. .  that could spell disaster.

Mike Litterst/National Park Service Spokesperson:
"Twenty-four degrees or lower, we could be looking at a perhaps ninety percent loss."

The national park service, calling the weather conditions 'unprecedented.'  

Twenty-seven degrees....the tipping point starting with a ten-percent
blossom loss and getting worse as the mercury plummets.

Mike Litterst/National Park Service Spokesperson:
"If it happens, it is essentially a perfect storm of conditions that may lead to a less than stellar peak bloom here."

Reach below that twenty-four degree mark. .  and many of the blossoms could die, turn brown, and simply fall off.  
all this as the metro region braces for a potential march snowstorm next week.

Kim Assink/Washington State Resident:
"I think the storm has me concerned that the trees will suffer for that. A lot of people will be disappointed if it comes through."

Every year since 1921, the park service has recorded a peak bloom.  

But there have been hiccups.  

In 2006....a cold snap and a major storm made for a brief bloom.  

This year, the big chill.

Mariah Domenech/Georgia Resident:
"But I'm not really enjoying them, cause it's too cold out.  We're simply going to let nature take its course."

