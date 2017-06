A drunken fight has landed two men in jail facing multiple charges.

Sioux City Police say one of the men stabbed the other in the face with a pair of scissors.

The fight began shortly after 6:00pm, Thursday night, at 916 Nebraska Street. Investigators say 56-year-old Matthew Lyons got into an argument with 44-year-old Travers Murphy. A fight followed, and police say Lyons stabbed Murphy twice in the face with a small pair of scissors. Lyons admitted to police he was trying to stab Murphy in the eye.

Murphy kicked Lyons in the head as he tried to defend himself.

Lyons is charged with "assault while displaying a dangerous weapon". Murphy is charged with "assault causing bodily injury."

Both men face public intoxication charges, as well.