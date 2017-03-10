Prayers offered for West Lyon students targeted by threatening texts

Northwest Iowa authorities open an investigation after two female students at West Lyon School, in Inwood, were sent threatening text messages to their phones.

Friday night, several churches of the West Lyon community gathered for a time of prayer for the students around the flag pole at West Lyon School. The gatherers prayed for unity. They also prayed for the students and the people, who live within the community.

Parents are expected to take their concerns to the West Lyon school board, which meets, Monday night, at 7:00pm.

The student, who allegedly sent the threatening texts, was cited in juvenile court for first-degree harassment.