Northwestern and Morningside knocked out of NAIA women's tournament

Undefeated and unshaken, the Fire of Southeastern (Fla.) settled the Northwestern (Iowa) crowd in the second-round of the 2017 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship and will advance into the quarterfinals – a first for the program. Southeastern defeated the Red Raiders 87-55 to capture the win and remain in pursuit of perfection on the year.

Over the course of the game, Southeastern used their size and athleticism to slowly pull away from Northwestern as the Fire relied heavily on their 3-point defense which held the Red Raiders to just 2-of-24 from long-range, only eight percent. Southeastern led for all but one minute of the contest and pushed its lead to as many as 32 late in the fourth quarter.

In every scoring category, the Fire out-performed the Red Raiders, most notably in the paint where Southeastern held a 50-26 advantage to go along with 19 points from its bench. Northwestern only counted on four points from its bench. The third quarter was the deciding stanza for the Fire as they outscore Northwestern 31-14. This point deferential separated the two programs and excelled Southeastern into the quarterfinals.

Northwestern was led by Ana Kiel who connected on 29 points which led all scorers in the contest. Kiel brought down eight rebounds, as well. Kassidy De Jong, who averages 18.5 points per game coming into Sioux City, finished with a double-double by 12 points and 11 rebounds. No other Red Raider scored more than five points in the game.

The five-time national champion, Northwestern, sits with a 47-10 all-time record at the national championship in their 15th appearance. The Fire are 2-2 in their third appearance in Sioux City.

**********

Second-seeded College of the Ozarks (Mo.) and third-seeded Morningside (Iowa) met back on Dec. 3 in Sioux City. The Mustangs won going away, 83-63. The matchup on March 10 proved much different. In Friday night’s second-round action at the 2017 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championships, the Lady Bobcats stifled Morningside’s leading scorer and notched a 80-72 victory inside the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Lady Bobcats withstood a huge effort from Morningside’s Taylor Bahensky, who dropped 26 points and led the Mustangs all the way back from a 10-point (61-51) fourth-quarter deficit. Bahensky tied it at 65-65 and then added a free throw with 5:21 left to put Morningside in the lead.

Vest’s battle-tested group relied upon a stingy defense, that yielded Morningside a 38.1 shooting percentage, and balanced offense. As a team, College of the Ozarks shot 43.9 percent (29-for-66).

The Mustangs’ Madison Braun entered the tournament averaging nearly 16 points per game. In the first meeting with the Lady Bobcats, Braun scorched the nets for 33 points while going 7-for-8 from 3-point range. On Friday, Braun went just 1-for-10 from the floor and had four points. Hupp put up 19 points and Lexi Ackerman tallied 11 points and six rebounds.

College of the Ozarks remains in the hunt for its first-ever national title. It has been the runner up five times.