Western Christian equals Iowa record, makes history with boys ba - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Western Christian equals Iowa record, makes history with boys basketball title

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Western Christian won their second-straight state championship on Saturday, beating Pella Christian 62-50. Western Christian won their second-straight state championship on Saturday, beating Pella Christian 62-50.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -

A really good school year in Hull, Iowa got a lot better Friday night when the Western Christian boys basketball team won the Class 2A state championship.
    
Add that one to the trophy case, to go along with titles in girls basketball, volleyball and football, this year alone.

The Wolfpack boys outlasted Pella Christian, 62-50, to take home their second-straight Class 2A title.
    
It's the ninth state championship for Western, tying an Iowa all-time record.
    
Bill Harmsen moved over to coach the boys after legendary head coach Jim Eekhoff retired following last season. Now, Harmsen is the only head coach in Iowa history lead the same school to state championships in boys and girls basketball.

"It was really difficult to leave that girls program," said Harmsen. "You built something up, and you want to see that through, and then to come and coach these guys has just been an absolute joy. As the year progressed, this team just continued to forge itself into something special."

"We wanted this," said senior Jesse Jansma. "That's what we told each other and to be able to come out like this, it's awesome."

This is the fifth time that the same school has won boys and girls basketball titles in the same year in Iowa.
    
Western Christian finishes their season 24-2.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.