Western Christian equals Iowa record, makes history with boys basketball title

A really good school year in Hull, Iowa got a lot better Friday night when the Western Christian boys basketball team won the Class 2A state championship.



Add that one to the trophy case, to go along with titles in girls basketball, volleyball and football, this year alone.

The Wolfpack boys outlasted Pella Christian, 62-50, to take home their second-straight Class 2A title.



It's the ninth state championship for Western, tying an Iowa all-time record.



Bill Harmsen moved over to coach the boys after legendary head coach Jim Eekhoff retired following last season. Now, Harmsen is the only head coach in Iowa history lead the same school to state championships in boys and girls basketball.

"It was really difficult to leave that girls program," said Harmsen. "You built something up, and you want to see that through, and then to come and coach these guys has just been an absolute joy. As the year progressed, this team just continued to forge itself into something special."

"We wanted this," said senior Jesse Jansma. "That's what we told each other and to be able to come out like this, it's awesome."

This is the fifth time that the same school has won boys and girls basketball titles in the same year in Iowa.



Western Christian finishes their season 24-2.