Macy, Nebraska family loses home in fire

A Macy, Nebraska family lost their home in a tragic fire in the early hours Friday morning.

"Well, seems all I can remember is my grandson waking me up saying 'the house is on fire,'" says Winona Caramony

A day after a fire engulfed her entire home, the 92-year old Caramony is now left with just the clothes on her back.

Five members of her family were inside the home when the fire broke out.

One of those people inside the home was Caramony's grandson.

He just happened to be home from college for a visit.

He woke up to the sound of a window popping and flames coming into the room.

"But, I guess if it wasn't for my grandson there, Josh , It might have been too late. Prior to that, about two hours before he came home from college and he's the one that saved us," says Caramony.

He was able to wake up his grandmother and carry her outside to safety.

All five people inside the home are all alive, but two are still in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Now, the family is dealing with the loss of a home and all of their belongings.

"Yesterday I was thinking I wanted to brush my teeth, no toothbrush. I went to comb my hair, no hairbrush. Nothing... I have nothing. It's a terrible feeling." says Caramony.

One thing Caramony didn't lose is the support of her family.

She is now staying with family in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

"They're all just so good to me. But, I don't like to bother them either. I like to be independent. The time has come when I couldn't be," says Caramony.