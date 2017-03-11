State legislator has coffee and donuts with constituents

For most people a good cup of java gets the day going.

So, a local state legislator spent this morning having conversation and coffee with local constituents.

State legislator Jim Carlin shared his time, along with some coffee and donuts, during a Legislative Coffee event.

Those who attended were able to voice their concerns with Carlin.

People from both parties were at the event held at the Sioux City Public Library.

Hot topics for those in the crowd included the voter ID bill being passed, workers compensation and public school funding.

"We have these forums because it gives us an opportunity to be connected to our constitutes and people that we serve. When we go back to the legislator we get a fresh perspective on what's going on and it keeps you in contact with the realities of people's lives and the issues that they would like us to advocate for and give them a voice in the process," says State Representative Jim Carlin, (R) - Sioux City.

Carlin says he plans on doing similar forums with constituents at least once a month.