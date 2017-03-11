Temperatures continue to stay below average into the weekend

**Winter Storm Watch for Emmet County & Palo Alto County from 4 PM Sunday until 7 PM Monday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O'Brien, Clay, Buena Vista, and Cherokee Counties from 10 AM Sunday until 7 AM Monday**



Another below average day was felt for our Saturday and we've continued to see lingering snow showers and flurries from the system that brought a quick swipe of snow to Siouxland last night. This activity will diminish through the evening hours leaving behind mainly cloudy conditions overnight. Below average lows will be felt once again with temperatures falling back into the middle teens. Winds will begin to switch southerly on Sunday as our next winter storm begins to approach. This will inhibit highs to climb back closer to average with temps rising back into the upper 30s expected. A wintry mix looks to develop by around midday and as the low pressure center moves through Siouxland winds will begin to turn back out of the N/NW. This will change the mix to snow as colder air filters in. Accumulations will be the heaviest across NE portions of the viewing area where 6-8" is likely to fall with isolated higher amounts possible. We're still looking at 2-4" across Central Siouxland including Sioux City, with 1-2" the farther west you travel. The winds will be increasing when the system moves with gusts over 30 mph possible during the height of the storm, tomorrow night. Precipitation will begin to pull out during the day Monday with lingering snow likely mainly along and east of the I-29 Corridor. Another shot at some snow is possible Monday night into Tuesday as a weak disturbance moves in. Our next shot at moisture doesn't arrive until Thursday night lasting into Friday with a mix changing to showers possible. Temperatures start their ascent upwards through the week as well with 50s and 60s expected by the end of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer