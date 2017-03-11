Snowy start to the workweek - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snowy start to the workweek

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
The sun's out now, shining a light on all the snow that fell overnight.
    
Now, Siouxland is digging out from a late-season storm, and it doesn't look like this new snowfall will be melting very soon.

Another weak disturbance will move in tonight though and this looks to bring another swipe of light snow to the area into Tuesday. 

