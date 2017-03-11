Ponca holds off Neligh-Oakdale for first state championship in 10 years

The Ponca boys beat Neligh-Oakdale 52-45 to claim the Class C2 state championship on Saturday.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Logan Kingsbury had 16 points, Carter Kingsbury made four 3-pointers while scoring 13, and Ponca won its first boys basketball state championship in 10 years with a 52-45 victory over Neligh-Oakdale in the Class C2 final Saturday.

The Indians (27-4) never trailed against the senior-dominated Warriors (26-4).

Neligh-Oakdale got 14 points apiece from Grant White and Tyson Belitz, who also grabbed nine rebounds.

Derrek Touney's only basket of the game, a 3-pointer early in the second quarter, gave Ponca its biggest lead, 17-7. The Warriors twice came back to tie, but they could never go in front.

Ponca outscored the Warriors 21-10 at the foul line, and its bench held a 20-3 scoring advantage.