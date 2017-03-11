More than two dozen untested rape kits will now be tested in Sioux City

Victim's of sexual assault are being made a priority at the state level.

The Iowa Attorney General released a survey of the number of sexual assault evidence kits that have gone untested in Iowa.

The Sioux City Centers Against Abuse & Sexual Assault say they are excited about the turn of events to get these kits tested and offenders held accountable.

More than 4,000 untested sexual assault evidence kits are stored in police departments and sheriff's offices across Iowa. A federal grant provided by the U.S. Department of Justice paid for the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, audit.

For victims and advocates, this is a step in the right direction.

"The more kits that we have tested it can really help some of our survivors receive the closure that they need in their healing process, I don't want to say justice but to know that something was actually done because a lot of times things aren't done after an assault. Out of 100 sexual assaults only 2 percent will get convictions," said Jamie Thomspson, Director of Victim Services, CAASA.

There are several reasons why police departments do not submit the kits...

Such as the victim did not wish to file charges, or he or she is not willing to cooperate with police as well as law enforcement doubting the truthfulness of the accusation.

"If it is important to the case, we are sending these kits off, at the same time we can't waste valuable resources sending a case in for really no reason," said Sergeant Ryan Bertrand, Sioux City Police Department, Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Sioux City has 275 Untested kits, Sergeant Bertrand says they did go back and reexamine some of the cases.

"Since we initially looked into this, we have identified 29 kits that we are going to resubmit, this is just going above and beyond, if it has even the slightest inclination it is being sent off, 7 have been sent off so far," continued Sergeant Bertrand.

Several agencies also indicated they had destroyed kits due to a misunderstanding of the legal requirements for kit retention.

Now if you have a kit that has been submitted, or if you want any type of assistance you can contact the local Center Against Abuse and Sexual Assault.

You can contact CAASA at 712/277-0131 - www.caasaonline.org.