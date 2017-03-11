Xavier downs Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Class 3A title game

Sergeant Bluff-Luton lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, 54-49.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Matthew Mims scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket with less than a minute to play, and Cedar Rapids Xavier beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54-49 Saturday night to win its second straight Class 3A state championship.

Mims' driving layup with 42 seconds remaining brought the final lead change in a well-played back-and-forth game between two teams toughened by facing many larger schools during the season.

Nolan Butkowski and Max Techau each scored 12 points for Xavier (16-11), which twice led by five points before Sergeant Bluff-Luton rallied. Jackson Joens scored 11 for the Saints, including three early 3-pointers.

Jackson Wright led Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-10) with 19 points. Chris Kroll scored 13 and Keegan Savary 10.