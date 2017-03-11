Norfolk ends 30-year title drought with win in Class A final

Norfolk won the Class A state championship on Saturday with a 19-point win over Papillion-LaVista in the Class A final.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lane McCallum scored 18 points to lead Norfolk to a 68-49 victory over Papillion-LaVista in the Class A boys basketball final Saturday night, the Panthers' first state championship since 1987.

Logan Strom scored seven points as the Panthers (23-4) went on a 17-0 run in the middle of the game to turn a 21-14 deficit into a 31-21 lead. Papillion-LaVista pulled within four points late in the third quarter but was down double digits throughout the fourth.

Strom finished had 12 points to go with 17 rebounds, and Christian Eisenhauer had 13 points.

Ayo Akinwole had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the Monarchs (24-5). Ed Chang, one of the top players in the state, was limited because of an ankle injury and had 10 points and five rebounds.

Norfolk was 0 for 13 on 3-pointers but outscored the Monarchs 38-6 in the paint. The Panthers were 28 of 38 on free throws.