"Good News Spectacular" entertains kids

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
The "Good News Spectacular" took over the Sioux City Convention Center for the 5th year in a row. 

Thousands of area kids come out for the fun and games. The event is always free and is a family centered event.

They have humongous bouncy houses, kids karate demonstrations were a big hit and of course family fun can't be had without freshly popped popcorn, snow cones as well as plenty of other treats. 

The tallest cowboy you'll ever seen, showing off his roping skills and a bit of snow didn't slow down success of this event. 

It's an event we put on every year to have a free family fun day and share good news in a positive way, something fun and unique and break the cabin fever in March and just come out and have fun at the convention center," said Chris Howard, Good News Spectacular.Organizer

The group has other free events during the year, but they say this is their biggest event. Last year they had about 3,000 people have spectacular fun.  

