"Iowa's Great Idea Challenge" is now open

If you've got a great idea, the state of Iowa wants to hear from you.

The state Just launched "Iowa's Great Idea Challenge," The contest is looking for entrepreneurs who have innovative business concepts for products or services.

"The contest is for anyone throughout the state of Iowa who has an innovative idea but may not know how to build it into a business or what the first steps are to make it happen. Our goal is to identify early stage innovation and help connect people with ideas to the resources and information they need to help develop them," said Renae Billings, Sioux City Economic Development Specialist.

The Center for Business Growth and Innovation at the University of Northern Iowa is sponsoring the contest, the deadline is March 31, 2017.Every applicant will receive feedback. and the winner receives $1,000.

For more information visit https://igic.uni.edu/