USD Discovery District looking to add hotel to research park

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -
The University of South Dakota Discovery District is hoping to add a hotel to its 80-acre research park.
The district requested proposals from developers for a multi-story hotel to be built in the park in northwest Sioux Falls.
The district president says continued growth of northwest Sioux Falls makes this a good opportunity to build a hotel with close access to Interstate 29.
The potential hotel is expected to help support the district's research, education and business tenants.