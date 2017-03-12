USD Discovery District looking to add hotel to research park - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

USD Discovery District looking to add hotel to research park

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

The University of South Dakota Discovery District is hoping to add a hotel to its 80-acre research park.

The district requested proposals from developers for a multi-story hotel to be built in the park in northwest Sioux Falls.

The district president says continued growth of northwest Sioux Falls makes this a good opportunity to build a hotel with close access to Interstate 29.

The potential hotel is expected to help support the district's research, education and business tenants.

