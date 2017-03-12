Train show helps raise money for Siouxland children battling diabetes

The Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club hosted its 5th annual train show at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center this weekend.

The show was filled with 155 vendors from across the Midwest, but the goal of the show is to raise money for a good cause.

"You get to go buy things from over there and over there because people bring different things from their house to the train show and people can buy them." says seven-year-old Myles.

Those items help bring in money for children with diabetes.

That cause is near and dear to the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club.

They work year round to raise money for Siouxland children effected by diabetes.

"When a kid is first diagnosed with being diabetic they think that their life has come to an end. They can't do anything. Well, the camp that we help fund to send them to, every kid there is diabetic. So, they get to be a kid and they get to learn that they can still be a kid even though they are diabetic" says John Koskovich, Chairman of the Train Show Project.

Koskovich says nearly a fourth of the members in the club are diabetic themselves.

They also work to make sure those with diabetes are safely getting rid of their needles after using them.

"The last thing we do is we work with St. Luke's Hospital with sharps containers If you're a type 1 diabetic, you're going to shoot insulin multiple times a day, which every time you do produces a needle. But, we have a container you put all of your needles in. When It's full you take all your needles up to St. Luke's, you turn it into them, they dispose of them properly and they'll give you a brand new one, free." says Koskovich.

The show had something for everyone to love from Lego set ups, to childhood classics all the way to a train simulator.