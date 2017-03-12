Sioux City Public Museum remembers two local icons

The Sioux City Public Museum is celebrating Woman's History Month with the history of two Sioux City natives who helped pave the way for women in journalism.

Ann Flanders and Abby and Abby Van Buren are best known for their advice columns.

On Sunday, the Sioux City Public Museum hosted 'Conversations with Ann and Abby' to remember the legacy of the twins.

They grew up here in Sioux City and went on to be globally known.

Today's conversation included stories of their upbringing and college days at Morningside.

"Of course for many years they have been absolutely famous here in Sioux City and one of the great things about the twins is that they frequently came home, they came to high school reunions, they came to some big events and celebrations here. So, they definitely always connected with their roots and stayed true to their roots and remembered growing up in Sioux City." says Theresa Weaver-Basye, Curator of Education at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Those in attendance were able to bring their favorite advice column from the two sisters.

Bruce Miller and Lynn Zerschling from the Sioux City Journal hosted the event.