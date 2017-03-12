Iowa train derailment has group pushing for quicker upgrades - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa train derailment has group pushing for quicker upgrades

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
A fiery train derailment in Palo Alto County has at least one group suggesting that the industry should move faster to upgrade aging rail tankers.

A Union Pacific train hauling 99 tankers full of ethanol derailed early Friday over a creek near Graettinger, Iowa.

It sent 20 tanker cars off the tracks.

Federal rules enacted in 2015 call for replacing or retrofitting the tankers in question by 2029, although most would have to come off the tracks sooner.

Karen Darch, co-chair of an Illinois-based coalition that has pushed for rail safety enhancements, says she would like "to see the industry stepping up and beating the deadline."

