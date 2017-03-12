Dr. Paul Gausman one of two finalists for superintendent job in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dr. Paul Gausman one of two finalists for superintendent job in Omaha

Posted:
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -

New developments in the job opening for Omaha Public Schools.

Sioux City Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman is just one of two candidates left for the position.

The Omaha World Herald Report one of the finalists from the Lincoln School district dropped out on Saturday.

She said she "was not the right fit for the job and she wanted to stay with her current position".

That now leaves Dr. Gausman and a superintendent fro Pennsylvania as the two final candidates for the job.

The school board in Omaha is expected to meet on March 20th to discuss and choose the next superintendent for Omaha Public Schools.

    
    
 

