Heelan's Betz, Western's Eekhoff inducted into IHSAA Hall of Fame

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Bishop Heelan's Tom Betz was inducted into the IHSAA Hall of Fame on Saturday.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Four state champions were crowned at the Iowa State basketball tournament this week. But two of Siouxland's most well-respected hoops coaches also entered the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Western Christian's Jim Eekhoff was one of those inductees. Eekhoff is arguably Iowa's most decorated coach ever, with Iowa all-time records of 18 state tournament appearances, and a staggering eight state championships.
    
Eekhoff has 681 wins, and a better winning percentage than any coach in Iowa history with 400 or more wins. And he finished his career on top, with a state title in 2016.

"It's a great honor, it's a tribute to all the players and coaches that I've had over the years," said Eekhoff. "It's a little surreal standing out there, but like I said, it's a great honor."

Bishop Heelan's Tom Betz also entered the IHSAA Hall of Fame. Betz coached the Crusaders for 14 seasons, compiling 264 wins.
    
Under Betz, Heelan made seven state tournaments, with six top-3 finishes. Betz guided the Crusaders to state championships in 2009, 2010, and 2011, making him one of just six coaches in Iowa history to win three straight titles.

"I was the beneficiary of having the best kids, and just wonderful student athletes that happened to be good basketball players," said Betz. "I got to work with great coaches along the way, so this is just for those guys, really."

Brandon Woudstra, a Unity Christian star in the late 1990s, entered the players wing of IHSAA Hall of Fame.
    
Hinton co-head football coaches Bruce Held and Steve Diedeker won the Character Counts Co-Coaches of the Year award.

